Pet Project: How cats have an impact on the bird population

CBS Pet Project: How wild cats have an impact on the bird population

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We all love it when our animals interact with us; our dogs might bring a ball or stick and drop it at our feet, a cat, well, they may bring less desirable things to you. From dead mice to dead bunnies, the possibilities are endless. But their impact on wildlife can be felt and should be prevented.

People often see prey as a sign of gratitude, but experts say that's really not what it is. Experts say it is not a way to show off what great hunters they are but rather an instinct to bring home killed prey.

With 30 to 80 million straying and another 60 million pet cats that may go outside just in the United States, this makes a world of trouble - specifically for birds. Experts say that cats kill between 1 to 4 billion birds every year, causing one-third of the 800 U.S. native bird species to be endangered or in significant decline.

And these outdoor cats also kill another 6 to 20 billion mammals.

So what do you do? How do you get a handle on this?

First of all, acknowledge the problem. See if one of these outdoor cats might want to come in if it's safe for you and them.

Also, back to the birds, keep those bird feeders and bird baths 10 to 12 feet from any place a cat might hide.

You can also spay or neuter your cat.

Many people think an outdoor cat has a bell on, yet recent observations have shown that it does not work.

It is a problem, though, that obviously cat lovers and wildlife lovers need to work on together because we love our birds and bunnies.