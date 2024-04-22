46 dogs in pet hotel saved during New Jersey fire. See bodycam video of their rescue

Video shows police, firefighters rescue 46 dogs from fire at N.J. pet boarding facility Video shows police, firefighters rescue 46 dogs from fire at N.J. pet boarding facility 01:48

FAIRFIELD, N.J. -- Police officers raced through smoke to save dozens of dogs trapped inside a pet hotel near a burning building.

Bodycam footage shows the first officers arriving on scene at the K9 Resorts pet hotel in Fairfield, New Jersey at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

They immediately went inside, without any equipment to help them breathe.

The officers broke through several locked doors to get to the dogs. Once inside, they quickly grabbed the pets and ran out.

Firefighters arrived moments later and joined the effort.

Good Samaritan assists first responders

Graham Clarke, who works around the corner from the pet hotel, was headed home when he saw the smoke. He helped herd the rescued dogs into an outdoor play area in the back.

"First four officers went straight in, bringing dogs out and me and my wife stood outside and held the dogs while the police and fire rescued them. It was quite exciting," said Clarke.

"We pretty much were like a dog Uber service"

In all, 46 dogs were saved by first responders and taken to another pet boarding facility in the area. All were reportedly in good shape.

"With the assistance of other police departments locally, we pretty much were like a dog Uber service. We got them to another location in that same complex that was vacant," said Officer Stacy Chiarolanza.

No serious injuries were reported, but other businesses in the complex suffered smoke and fire damage.

Officials said the fire started in a separate building. The cause of it was still under investigation.