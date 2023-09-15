Watch CBS News
Pet-friendly event and 5K will raise money for Burlington County Animal Shelter

By Chandler Lutz

WESTAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) -- This is Lars!

Lars is about two and a half years old and came to the Burlington County Animal Shelter in New Jersey with a severe foot injury.

Luckily, a local veterinarian took care of it, but the cost was about $2,500.

The shelter gets assistance from the Friends of Burlington County Animal Shelter organization for high bills like that advanced medical care. 

An event this weekend will help raise money so dogs like Lars can keep the care going.

The Paw Prints PetFest and 5K are happening on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Smithville Park in Eastampton.

PetFest will feature food trucks, a beer garden and pet-friendly events including a pet costume contest and agility course. Bring your pup!

You can register for the 5K on Runsignup.comMore details on the event are on the Friends of Burlington County Animal Shelter website.

Check out the video above for more on the upcoming event.

pets-at-burlington-county-nj-animal-shelter.jpg
Puppies at the Burlington County Animal Shelter in Westampton, NJ on Sept. 15, 2023. CBS News Philadelphia
First published on September 15, 2023 / 11:01 AM

