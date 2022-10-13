Watch CBS News
Corroded pipe burst led to 2019 PES refinery fire, report says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Investigators say a corroded pipe that burst was behind the massive fire and explosions at Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in 2019.

According to the report from the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard investigation board, more than 5,000 pounds of highly toxic hydro-fluoric acid was released.

The report also says the explosion sent a 38,000 pound piece of debris flying across the Schuylkill river.

The fire and explosion caused an estimated $750 million in damages.

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

