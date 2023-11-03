Watch CBS News
Person trapped after SUV crashes into power pole in West Philadelphia: fire dispatch

Person trapped after SUV crashes into power pole in Powelton: fire dispatch
Person trapped after SUV crashes into power pole in Powelton: fire dispatch 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fire dispatch confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that one person was taken to for treatment after being trapped in an SUV that smashed into a power pole in the West Philadelphia section of Powelton Friday evening.

Chopper 3 was live around Haverford Avenue near North 42nd Street right near the DAC, the Drexel University Athletic Complex.

There are wires down on the road after the crash.

Firefighters waited for PECO crews to respond to turn the power off to the powerlines before they could get the person out.

Officials said the person has non-life-threatening injuries and will be OK.



