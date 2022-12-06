Person thrown from vehicle, killed in crash on Frankford Avenue

Person thrown from vehicle, killed in crash on Frankford Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --One person is dead after a serious crash in the Mayfair section of Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened just before 5 a.m. Authorities say one person was thrown from a vehicle and did not survive.

The Philadelphia Fire Department rescued another person who was trapped in a vehicle.

The intersection remains closed, and likely will through the rush hour.

SEPTA's Route 66 bus is also detoured in the area.