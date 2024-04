Floods in Delaware Valley, DA to pursue death penalty against Andre Gordon & more | CBS News Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A male victim was shot and killed near La Salle University in the Logan section of Philadelphia Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting happened at North 18th Street and West Olney Avenue, according to Philadelphia police.

No arrests have been made and the motive is unknown, police said.