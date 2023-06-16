Man rescued from trench in Olde Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Rescuers have freed a man who was trapped in a trench in Olde Kensington. First responders were called to the 1200 block of North American Street near Girard Avenue around 8 a.m. Friday.

Chopper 3 was over the scene when the man was rescued after 30 to 40 minutes in the trench.

The man was only buried up to his knees and his life was likely not in danger due to being trapped, Philadelphia Fire Department Battalion Chief Derek Bowmer said.

"Good effort by all of our companies here, we have our rescue one here, our squad companies which are trained in technical rescue," Bowmer said. "It's been an all-around good effort from our companies today."

Rescuers had to work quickly after the collapse.

The man was taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear if the man is a construction worker but the battalion chief says that is probably the case.