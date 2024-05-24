Watch CBS News
Person killed after falling on tracks, struck by train in Center City Philadelphia, SEPTA says

By Jessica MacAulay, Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA has suspended service in both directions from the Walnut-Locust Station to the NRG Station indefinitely after a person fell on the tracks and was killed by an oncoming train, SEPTA officials told CBS News Philadelphia Friday afternoon.

The person accidentally fell on the tracks and was struck and killed by a train at around 3:30 p.m. at the Lombard-South Station, SEPTA said. 

Police are on the scene at the Lombard-South station investigating, according to SEPTA.

SEPTA said shuttle buses will run from Walnut-Locust to Snyder Station until further notice. Other alternative routes can be found via the SEPTA Trip Planner website. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

