Person found lying face down in grass of cemetery in Feltonville: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a person was found in the grass of a cemetery in Philadelphia's Feltonville section Saturday night, police say.

They say a male was found lying face down in the ceremony near B Street and Wyoming Avenue after 6:30 p.m.

The male was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m.

The age is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time and no weapons have been recovered.