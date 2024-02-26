Watch CBS News
Person electrocuted, killed after falling on subway tracks at City Hall, SEPTA says

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA says a person died Monday morning after they fell onto the train tracks at City Hall and were electrocuted.

Shortly before 5:15 a.m., SEPTA posted on social media that shuttle buses were operating between NRG Station and Girard Station due to police activity at 15th and Market streets, along the Broad Street Line.

Southbound local trains were temporarily bypassing City Hall, but as of 6 a.m. service had resumed to NRG Station. SEPTA said on X riders should expect some delays Monday morning.

For a list of the latest SEPTA schedule updates and alerts, click here.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 6:24 AM EST



