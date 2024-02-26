Person electrocuted, killed after falling on subway tracks at City Hall, SEPTA says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA says a person died Monday morning after they fell onto the train tracks at City Hall and were electrocuted.

Shortly before 5:15 a.m., SEPTA posted on social media that shuttle buses were operating between NRG Station and Girard Station due to police activity at 15th and Market streets, along the Broad Street Line.

Southbound local trains were temporarily bypassing City Hall, but as of 6 a.m. service had resumed to NRG Station. SEPTA said on X riders should expect some delays Monday morning.

