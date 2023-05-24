Watch CBS News
Philadelphia man dies in crash on Atlantic City Expressway

Crash on AC Expressway leaves Philly man dead, police say
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Atlantic City Expressway westbound is fully reopened Tuesday night after a deadly crash.

New Jersey State Police say a car ran off the road, hit trees and flipped near Exit 33 in Winslow Township around 3 p.m. 

The passenger in the car, 36-year-old Percell Gray of Philadelphia, was killed.

The driver was seriously hurt.

A portion of the expressway was closed for several hours while police investigated.

