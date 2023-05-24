Philadelphia man dies in crash on Atlantic City Expressway

Crash on AC Expressway leaves Philly man dead, police say

Crash on AC Expressway leaves Philly man dead, police say

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Atlantic City Expressway westbound is fully reopened Tuesday night after a deadly crash.

New Jersey State Police say a car ran off the road, hit trees and flipped near Exit 33 in Winslow Township around 3 p.m.

The passenger in the car, 36-year-old Percell Gray of Philadelphia, was killed.

The driver was seriously hurt.

A portion of the expressway was closed for several hours while police investigated.