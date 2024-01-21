People in Philadelphia brave bitter cold temperatures at Dilworth Park Ice Festival​

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From the snow to now the dangerous cold, many people have been couped up inside the past two days.

During the coldest weekend so far this year, Main Street in Manayunk was unusually quiet for a Saturday night.

"It's pretty chilly...we're huddling like penguins," Chris Beck said.

But Beck and his friends ventured out and quickly darted inside for a warm meal.

"Bundle up, wear the hats, wear the gloves, and then eat ramen, that's our plan," he said.

Gail Sernoss had the same idea. She decided to layer up in the frigid temperatures and went right into a restaurant to celebrate her granddaughter's 21st birthday with the family.

"I don't mind it, my husband hates it, but we're going to go away in a couple of weeks so you can survive it," she said.

CBS Philadelphia didn't see anybody hanging outside taking advantage of the outdoor seating on Main Street but we did find many people braving the cold in Center City.

"It's cold and miserable but I love it out here," Lafayette Jabo said.

Jabo drove from Delaware to check out the Dilworth Park Ice Festival near City Hall but we found him hanging by the heater to thaw out.

"Just warming up my hands and trying to stay warm," Jabo said. "It's super cold out so doing all we can just to have fun."

The festival featured strolling circus art performers and ice sculptures like a baby grand piano and despite the cold — a crowd gathered to watch the Colonial Skating Club of Pennsylvania put on its annual performance.

Ryan: Has it ever been this cold?

Kristine Bolinger: No, not in many years.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to come down here, comradery as a club together and perform for the audience," Bolinger said.

With wind chills in the single digits at times the skaters bundled up in blankets when they weren't moving on the ice.

Now many said they're looking forward to a mid-week warmup.