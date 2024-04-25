Pennsylvania's GAP Trail ranked among the best recreational trails in the country

GAP Trail ranked among the best trails in the country GAP Trail ranked among the best trails in the country 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Great Allegheny Passage Trail which runs from Pittsburgh to Maryland has been ranked among the best recreational trails in all of the United States.

The list of the best recreational trails was compiled by USA Today and was voted on by readers.

The GAP Trail was ranked 4th best in the country and stretches for 150 miles, starting in Pittsburgh and running all the way to Cumberland, Maryland.

The trail climbs approximately 2500 feet above sea level as it stretches from Pittsburgh through McKeesport, West Newton, Connellsville, Ohiopyle, and Confluence before crossing into Maryland and the Eastern Continental Divide.

The Great Allegheny Passage trail stretches 150 miles from Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Maryland, seen here in Ohiopyle, Pa. Edwin Remsberg/VW Pics /Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The trail crosses 16 bridges as it winds along the river and through the mountains of Pennsylvania.

USA Today says that the GAP Trail was the first to earn a spot in the National Rail-Trail Hall of Fame.