Pa. weather: Sunny and warmer, last day before temps hit the 50s

By Kate Bilo

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Breaking down your weather week
NEXT Weather: Breaking down your weather week 02:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The week's warming trend continues Wednesday with a high of 47 degrees in Philadelphia - and we could reach the 50s Thursday.

Early Wednesday morning, temperatures were in the 30s and feeling slightly cooler due to a light breeze.

But Wednesday's breeze is a bit lighter, so we're adding a few degrees to today's forecasted high.

There might be a few high cumulus clouds, but it's otherwise a beautiful day.

Between today and Thursday we're expecting sunny, mild weather. Thursday looks sunny as well, with a high of 52 degrees. The low will be 30 degrees.

Friday and Saturday things become more unsettled, but still not bad. Friday we see more clouds and a high of 55 degrees. Saturday the high temperature could reach 60 degrees.

We could see a stray shower as milder air is drawn in with this storm.

Super Bowl Sunday looks temperate in the region with a high of 54 degrees. Skies will be clearer with some sun.

We're also watching a potentially stronger system that could impact us Monday night into Tuesday.

We will keep you posted, but it looks like Tuesday, especially early in the day, could be a bit messy.

Here's your 7-day forecast: 

Wednesday: Bright and beautiful. High 47

Thursday: Headed to the 50s. High 52, Low 30

Friday: Mild with some sun. High 55, Low 35

Saturday: Cloudy, warm. High 60, Low 41

Sunday: Super Sunday! High 54, Low 43

Monday: Rain arrives late. High 51, Low 39

Tuesday: Rain likely. High 44, Low 37

First published on February 7, 2024 / 7:39 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

