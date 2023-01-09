Pa. Turnpike tolls increase for 15th straight year
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - If you're planning on taking the Pennsylvania Turnpike, you'll be paying a little bit more as of Jan. 8. It marks the 15th straight year that tolls have increased.
They're increasing by 5% for both EZ-Pass and toll-by-plate drivers.
For most drivers, the car toll will see a 10-cent increase from $1.70 to $1.80.
As for toll-by-plate drivers, it will increase from $4.10 to $4.40.
The increase is needed to meet funding and capital improvement obligations.
Also this week, a new state law goes into effect that suspends the registration of Pennsylvania drivers who owe $250 or more in turnpike tolls.
