Pa. Turnpike tolls increase for 15th straight year

Increased tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike as of Jan. 8

Increased tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike as of Jan. 8

Increased tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike as of Jan. 8

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - If you're planning on taking the Pennsylvania Turnpike, you'll be paying a little bit more as of Jan. 8. It marks the 15th straight year that tolls have increased.

They're increasing by 5% for both EZ-Pass and toll-by-plate drivers.

For most drivers, the car toll will see a 10-cent increase from $1.70 to $1.80.

As for toll-by-plate drivers, it will increase from $4.10 to $4.40.

The increase is needed to meet funding and capital improvement obligations.

Also this week, a new state law goes into effect that suspends the registration of Pennsylvania drivers who owe $250 or more in turnpike tolls.