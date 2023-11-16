Pennsylvania Turnpike, more area roads among most hated in US

Pennsylvania Turnpike among most hated highways in United States, survey finds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Turnpike is one of the country's most hated highways, according to a recent survey of 3,000 drivers.

The turnpike is No. 4, but it's not the only road in the region to make the list. Route 1 in Delaware, especially in the Dover area, and the Garden State Parkway both landed in the top 10 as well.

Congestion, unpredictable traffic patterns and toll plazas — especially around Philadelphia and Pittsburgh — are among the reasons for the turnpike's high ranking, according to the report.

Heavy summer traffic to area beaches contributes to hatred of Route 1, which ranks seventh, and the Garden State Parkway, which is 10th.

The three most loathed highways are all in California: U.S. 101, I-5 and I-405. All three are known for traffic jams that slow commutes and cause bottlenecks. Colorado's I-70 rounds out the top five.

New Jersey's I-80, where traffic jams are common near the New York border and in urban areas, comes in at No. 25.

The section of I-95 in and around Philadelphia ranks 29th because of its heavy traffic.

Gunther Volvo Cars Daytona Beach conducted the survey in October.