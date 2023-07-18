Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approves 5% toll increase for 2024

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - If you're taking the Pennsylvania Turnpike in 2024, expect to see higher tolls.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a five-percent toll increase for next year.

Those new rates will apply to everyone - E-ZPass holders and Toll By Plate.

Beginning on January 7, 2024, at 12:01 a.m., they will take effect.

"As in previous years, the PTC is obligated to raise rates annually as part of its legislative mandate to provide PennDOT supplemental funding for transit systems around the state as outlined by Act 44 of 2007," said Pa. Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. "While these payments were once $450 million a year, they have been reduced to $50 million annually. However, our organization had to borrow to make those payments, which total nearly $8 billion."

The most common toll for drivers of the turnpike with an E-ZPass is $1.80 and that will increase to $1.90, meanwhile, Toll By Plate customers will see an increase from $4.40 to $4.70.

As for class-5 tractor-trailer tolls, they will increase from $14.40 to $15.20 for E-ZPass and $29.40 to $30.90 for Toll by Plate.

"We recognize that our customers pay a premium when they choose to travel on the PA Turnpike," Compton said. "In return, we endeavor to provide a dependable, premium experience that gets our customers safely to their destinations in a timely fashion."

Once the increase is applied, E-ZPass and Toll By Plate rates will be rounded up to the nearest dime.