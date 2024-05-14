New dashboard tracks prevalence of ticks and Lyme disease in Pennsylvania

Woman shares story about becoming allergic to red meat after tick bite Woman shares story about becoming allergic to red meat after tick bite 02:09

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With summer just around the corner and Pennsylvanians ready to head outside, the state has launched a new dashboard tracking tickborne diseases.

May is National Lyme Disease Awareness Month, and the Pennsylvania Health Department says its new dashboard shows where ticks are prevalent so residents can be prepared to take appropriate precautions while enjoying the outdoors.

The dashboard tracks several tickborne diseases, including Lyme disease, which is the most commonly reported. The dashboard has case counts across the state and by county.

"Pennsylvania has incredible outdoor recreational opportunities, and we want to provide as much information as possible for residents to enjoy them safely," Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said in a news release.

"Taking appropriate precautions can help avoid Lyme and other tickborne diseases that can lead to serious illness. As a pediatrician, I always recommend doing a tick check after playing outside, especially for children and pets."

According to the dashboard, most counties around the Pittsburgh area have fewer than 50 cases of Lyme disease per 100,000 residents right now, though Armstrong and Indiana counties have 52.23 and 60.32 cases per 100,000 residents respectively.

What is Lyme disease?

Infected ticks transmit Lyme disease to people through bites, the CDC says.

Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a characteristic skin rash that looks like a target. If left untreated, the infection can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system.

The CDC says most cases of Lyme disease can be successfully treated with the use of antibiotics.

Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States, infecting an estimated 476,000 Americans a year, according to the CDC. Pennsylvania, along with several others in the northeast, is considered a high incidence state.

The Pennsylvania Health Department says in 2022, the state ranked ninth in the country for the number of Lyme disease cases reported by population.

How to prevent tick bites

The Health Department says people who are in wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter are at the greatest risk of tick exposure, so avoiding those areas and walking in the center of trails is a good way to prevent bites.

Experts also recommend using an EPA-approved insect repellent on exposed skin and wearing light-colored clothing so it's easier to spot crawling ticks.

When you come back inside, conduct a full-body tick check on yourself and your pets, and take a bath or shower within two hours.

If you do find a tick attached to your skin, the CDC says you should remove it as soon as possible. The CDC has instructions for how to remove a tick online.