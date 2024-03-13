Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing 11-month-old last seen in Montgomery County

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an 11-month-old boy who was last seen in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County on Wednesday morning.

PSP said the child, Rakim Rowe, was last seen with 35-year-old Rakim Brown-Rowe near Moore Road in King of Prussia around 7:30 a.m.

Rowe has brown eyes, brown hair, and was wearing a white and blue striped shirt, gray cargo shorts and gray sneakers.

Police said they believe the child "may be at special risk of harm or injury" and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911 or the Upper Merion Township Police Department at 610-265-3232.

