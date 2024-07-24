Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania State Police corporal shot while serving warrant in Lancaster County

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Fairmount residents report rash of car break-ins; Eagles' first practice is today | Digital Brief
Fairmount residents report rash of car break-ins; Eagles' first practice is today | Digital Brief 02:25

LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A Pennsylvania State Police corporal was shot while serving a warrant in the city of Lancaster early Wednesday morning.

According to PSP, officers with the department's Lancaster Criminal Investigation Unit were delivering the warrant on the 600 block of East Fulton Street in connection with an "ongoing investigation" shortly after 6:15 a.m. when a person fired at the officers.

A corporal assisting with the case through PSP's Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was shot in the arm.

The department said the injury was "non-life-threatening," and the corporal was taken to nearby Lancaster General Hospital where he's in stable condition and expected to recover.

State police did not provide any additional details about the case or the suspected shooter, but said they were taken into custody "without injury."

According to PSP, no officers involved at the scene fired their weapons during the incident.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.