Pennsylvania State Police corporal shot while serving warrant in Lancaster County

Fairmount residents report rash of car break-ins; Eagles' first practice is today | Digital Brief

Fairmount residents report rash of car break-ins; Eagles' first practice is today | Digital Brief

Fairmount residents report rash of car break-ins; Eagles' first practice is today | Digital Brief

LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A Pennsylvania State Police corporal was shot while serving a warrant in the city of Lancaster early Wednesday morning.

According to PSP, officers with the department's Lancaster Criminal Investigation Unit were delivering the warrant on the 600 block of East Fulton Street in connection with an "ongoing investigation" shortly after 6:15 a.m. when a person fired at the officers.

A corporal assisting with the case through PSP's Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was shot in the arm.

The department said the injury was "non-life-threatening," and the corporal was taken to nearby Lancaster General Hospital where he's in stable condition and expected to recover.

State police did not provide any additional details about the case or the suspected shooter, but said they were taken into custody "without injury."

According to PSP, no officers involved at the scene fired their weapons during the incident.