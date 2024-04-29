Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania State Police launch arson investigation after vehicle fire at Philadelphia impound lot

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a vehicle fire on the impound lot of Troop K in Philadelphia as arson on Monday.

State police said that early Monday morning, officers heard an explosion and found a vehicle on fire in the impound lot. 

After an investigation, state police said someone gained access to the lot, and an accelerant was used to set the car on fire. 

The Philadelphia Fire Department extinguished the fire and no injuries happened due to the blaze. 

The incident is under investigation. 

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Troop K, Philadelphia Station, Criminal Investigation Unit at 215-452-5216.  

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a Digital Content Producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Before CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

First published on April 29, 2024 / 8:05 PM EDT

