Pennsylvania delegates prep for Republican National Convention in the wake of assassination attempt on Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delegates representing Pennsylvania touched down in Milwaukee Sunday for the Republican National Convention, many weighed down by the attempted assassination of the party's undisputed leader just a day before at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Oh my God, somebody is hurt. The president is hurt. Anybody could be hurt," said Michael Straw, a delegate from Delaware County who said he learned of the news while driving home.

"It turned everyone's stomach," Bucks County delegate David Christian said. "It was shocking."

Delegates who spoke with CBS News Philadelphia on Sunday say the past 24 hours had been difficult. Many said they spoke with others who were still stunned by Saturday's incident in Western Pennsylvania.

"It's a cloud hanging over everybody," said Christian. "What motivated the shooter? How this could happen? So that was the tempo this morning coming to Wisconsin."

The assassination attempt on a former United States president and current high-profile candidate has also increased scrutiny over security at the large GOP gathering that's expected to draw thousands of people to Milwaukee.

U.S. Secret Service officials and Milwaukee police spoke Sunday afternoon, saying their security plans have been in the works for 18 months and they don't expect to make any major changes in the wake of the shooting.

"We are confident in the security plans that are in place for this event and we are ready to go," said Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, the Secret Service coordinator for the RNC.

Earlier Sunday, President Joe Biden ordered a review of security plans for the convention. Delegates told CBS News Philadelphia they generally feel safe going into the event.

"With the current administration reviewing security, I think we'll be OK," Straw said.

Many delegates said that although the shooting in Butler is on their minds, they're turning their focus to the convention itself. They say they're looking forward to officially nominating Trump for his 2024 White House bid and to laying out the party platform.

U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images

But another area of focus for some may be attempts to cool the temperature of the political discourse in America, in the wake of a gunman firing multiple shots at Trump this weekend. Delegates who spoke with CBS News Philadelphia believe now is the time to try to bring people together.

"Right now, we have an opportunity to unify our country and show people hey, yesterday was a terrible day, but we can move forward," Straw said.

"Can we stop this polarization?" Christian said. "Can we come together as a country and address the issues that need to be addressed?"