Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania receives $3 million federal grant to help fight pollution

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Pennsylvania gets $3M federal grant from EPA to help fight pollution
Pennsylvania gets $3M federal grant from EPA to help fight pollution 00:54

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania is getting millions of dollars to fight pollution.

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was in Allentown Tuesday to announce a $3 million investment from the federal government.

RELATED: What is air quality index? Breaking down AQI alerts and what it means for your health

A third of that money will go to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, which will fund projects across Lehigh and Northampton Counties.

Becky Bradley with the commission said the area's history as an industrial center means this money can go far here.

ALSO SEE: West Deptford chemical manufacturing company agrees to $392.7M settlement for PFAS pollution

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 2:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.