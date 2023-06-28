Pennsylvania receives $3 million federal grant to help fight pollution

Pennsylvania gets $3M federal grant from EPA to help fight pollution

Pennsylvania gets $3M federal grant from EPA to help fight pollution

Pennsylvania gets $3M federal grant from EPA to help fight pollution

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania is getting millions of dollars to fight pollution.

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was in Allentown Tuesday to announce a $3 million investment from the federal government.

RELATED: What is air quality index? Breaking down AQI alerts and what it means for your health

A third of that money will go to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, which will fund projects across Lehigh and Northampton Counties.

Becky Bradley with the commission said the area's history as an industrial center means this money can go far here.

ALSO SEE: West Deptford chemical manufacturing company agrees to $392.7M settlement for PFAS pollution