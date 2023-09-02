Pennsylvania officially declared bird flu free
HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Pennsylvania recently made things official. The Keystone State is officially declared free of the bird flu, according to the World Organization for Animal Health.
The virus has killed more than 4.6 million chickens, ducks, and other birds since it was first detected back in April 2022.
Now Pennsylvania farmers are expected to repopulate their flocks which could lead to lower poultry costs for consumers.
