Pennsylvania, NJ high school football scores for Oct. 7
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- It was a perfect night for football in the Delaware Valley --- and our crews took advantage. It may only be Week 5 for the Friday Football Frenzy, but tonight we broke the century mark.
More than 100 schools have been featured right on the frenzy.
Watch the video above for the frenzy highlights.
SEARCH FOR THE SCORE OF YOUR TEAM'S GAMES BELOW
PENNSYLVANIA SCORES
Abraham Lincoln 38, Martin Luther King 6
Aliquippa 54, Blackhawk 3
Allentown Dieruff 40, Pocono Mountain East 10
Altoona 27, Chambersburg 23
Armstrong 47, Indiana 14
Avonworth 29, Beaver Area 3
Bald Eagle Area 42, Philipsburg-Osceola 13
Bangor 32, Lehighton 6
Beaver Falls 54, Mohawk 7
Belle Vernon 51, Greensburg Salem 7
Bellwood-Antis 25, Mount Union 22
Berlin-Brothersvalley 54, North Star 0
Bermudian Springs 33, Fairfield 7
Berwick 39, Dallas 22
Bethel Park 27, Upper St. Clair 14
Bethlehem Catholic 28, Easton 14
Bethlehem Freedom 33, Whitehall 17
Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Forest Hills 7
Blue Mountain 41, Wilson 0
Brentwood 20, Waynesburg Central 7
Bristol 25, Jenkintown 7
Brockway 21, Keystone 20
Brookville 41, Bradford 0
California 47, West Greene 14
Cambria Heights 31, Homer-Center 12
Cameron County 52, Sheffield 0
Canon-McMillan 49, Baldwin 7
Canton 73, Montgomery 6
Carbondale 35, Scranton Holy Cross 0
Catasauqua 38, Minersville 8
Cedar Cliff 24, Lower Dauphin 21
Central Bucks East 42, North Penn 35
Central Bucks South 34, Abington 19
Central Bucks West 22, Neshaminy 0
Central Martinsburg 41, Central Cambria 10
Central Valley 43, Montour 0
Central York 56, Northeastern 14
Chartiers Valley 22, New Castle 13
Chartiers-Houston 39, Carlynton 8
Chestnut Ridge 48, Bishop McCort 6
Clairton 67, Springdale 0
Conestoga Valley 34, Governor Mifflin 31
Corry 32, North East 12
Council Rock North 20, Harry S. Truman 13
Crestwood 35, Hazleton Area 14
Cumberland Valley 35, Central Dauphin 21
Danville 42, Montoursville 0
Deer Lakes 7, Valley 2
Delone 34, Biglerville 7
Dobbins/Randolph 46, Edison 0
Donegal 28, Conrad Weiser 12
Dover 35, Eastern York 7
Downingtown East 34, Academy Park 6
ELCO 41, Octorara 21
Eisenhower 35, Saegertown 18
Elizabeth Forward 42, Mount Pleasant 14
Elk County Catholic 33, Bucktail 24
Ellwood City 18, New Brighton 13
Emmaus 49, Bethlehem Liberty 0
Ephrata 42, Fleetwood 28
Erie Cathedral Prep 55, Cle. Benedictine, Ohio 7
Erie McDowell 49, Meadville 19
Exeter 42, Muhlenberg 8
Fairview 27, Girard 24
Farrell 48, Sharpsville 7
Fort Cherry 42, Avella 8
Fort Leboeuf 28, Harbor Creek 17
Franklin Regional 35, Norwin 0
Freeport 35, East Allegheny 13
Garnet Valley 47, Penncrest 7
Gateway 21, Penn-Trafford 10
General McLane 22, Wilmington 19
Gettysburg 21, Waynesboro 10
Glendale 34, Everett 19
Great Valley 28, West Chester Henderson 6
Greater Latrobe 42, Ringgold 0
Greenville 50, Iroquois 0
Hamburg 27, Pequea Valley 20
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 70, Hershey 0
Hempfield 20, West Lawn Wilson 16
Hickory 24, Grove City 14
Highlands 38, Woodland Hills 23
Honesdale 28, West Scranton 6
Huntingdon 36, Bellefonte 12
Imhotep Charter 28, Philadelphia Northeast 0
Jersey Shore 62, Shamokin 0
Juniata 13, Boiling Springs 7
Juniata Valley 34, Tussey Mountain 14
Karns City 15, Punxsutawney 13
Kennett 37, Unionville 7
Keystone Oaks 26, Hopewell 0
Kutztown 34, Northern Lebanon 28
Lakeland 54, Dunmore 14
Lakeview 41, Cambridge Springs 14
Lampeter-Strasburg 30, Berks Catholic 7
Lancaster Catholic 14, Annville-Cleona 13
Laurel 58, Northgate 14
Leechburg 58, Jeannette 21
Ligonier Valley 29, Burrell 15
Line Mountain 43, Halifax 13
Littlestown 48, York County Tech 21
Lower Moreland 20, New Hope-Solebury 12
Loyalsock 41, Lewisburg 7
Malvern Prep 31, Delaware Military Academy, Del. 0
Manheim Central 83, Lebanon 7
Manheim Township 42, Cedar Crest 14
Mansfield, Mass. 24, Haverford 14
Mapletown 49, Jefferson-Morgan 12
Marion Center 25, United 8
Marion Center 25, United Valley 8
Mars 47, Kiski Area 28
McGuffey 43, Charleroi 7
McKeesport 48, Connellsville 0
Methacton 10, Boyertown 7
Mifflinburg 33, Shikellamy 0
Milton 21, Bloomsburg 13
Montrose 14, Hanover Area 6
Moshannon Valley 41, Curwensville 14
Mount Carmel 46, Hughesville 20
Muncy 21, South Williamsport 14
Nanticoke Area 42, Tunkhannock 7
Neshannock 39, Freedom Area 0
New Oxford 46, Kennard-Dale 6
North Allegheny 20, Mount Lebanon 6
North Hills 35, Shaler 23
North Pocono 28, Wallenpaupack 7
North Schuylkill 31, Jim Thorpe 14
Northampton 46, Pleasant Valley 7
Northern Cambria 35, West Shamokin 26
Northern Lehigh 40, Notre Dame-Green Pond 33
Northern York 27, East Pennsboro 26, OT
Northwestern 20, Conneaut Area 0
Northwestern Lehigh 41, Pottsville 35
Oil City 38, Hollidaysburg 21
Olney Charter 24, Gratz 12
Otto-Eldred 39, Coudersport 18
Owen J Roberts 32, Norristown 8
Palisades 42, Pen Argyl 14
Palmerton 51, Salisbury 6
Parkland 57, East Stroudsburg South 8
Penn Cambria 49, Somerset 6
Penn Hills 29, Fox Chapel 0
Penn Manor 33, Daniel Boone 12
Penns Manor 55, Portage Area 28
Penns Valley 48, Conemaugh Valley 7
Perkiomen School 14, Delco Christian 6
Perkiomen Valley 7, Spring-Ford 6
Peters Township 48, Moon 8
Phoenixville 14, Pottsgrove 7
Pittsburgh North Catholic 13, Hampton 7
Pittston Area 48, Lake-Lehman 13
Pocono Mountain West 42, Allentown Allen 6
Port Allegany 42, Union/AC Valley(FB) 14
Purchase Line 28, River Valley 13
Quakertown 37, Bensalem 0
Reading 38, Lancaster McCaskey 0
Red Land 19, Palmyra 9
Redbank Valley 52, Kane Area 6
Richland 25, Bedford 23
Ridgway 42, Smethport 6
Riverside 41, Lackawanna Trail 13
Riverview 40, Summit Academy 12
Rustin 28, Oxford 20
Schuylkill Haven 40, Panther Valley 27
Schuylkill Valley 35, Columbia 6
Selinsgrove 42, Central Mountain 6
Seneca 57, Franklin 3
Seneca Valley 42, Hempfield Area 12
Serra Catholic 28, Yough 14
Sharon 20, Slippery Rock 6
Shippensburg 14, Mechanicsburg 10
Solanco 35, Elizabethtown 32
Souderton 45, Warwick 24
South Fayette 20, Plum 6
South Park 44, Quaker Valley 14
South Side 15, Shenango 13
South Western 36, West York 28
Southern Columbia 37, Central Columbia 8
Southern Huntingdon 53, West Branch 20
Southern Lehigh 42, Saucon Valley 7
Southmoreland 36, South Allegheny 6
Spring Grove 42, Red Lion 27
Springfield 15, Conestoga 0
St. Marys 34, Dubois 27
State College 49, Carlisle 20
Steel Valley 49, Derry 0
Steubenville, Ohio 32, Taylor Allderdice 6
Sto-Rox 36, Washington 0
Strath Haven 41, Ridley 14
Stroudsburg 41, East Stroudsburg North 0
Sun Valley 50, Erie East 14
Sun Valley 50, West Chester East 14
Susquehanna Township 38, Greencastle Antrim 23
Susquenita 52, Newport 14
Tamaqua 19, Pine Grove 7
Thomas Jefferson 45, Trinity 10
Titusville 31, Maplewood 14
Tri-Valley 43, Pottsville Nativity 6
Troy 49, Towanda 0
Twin Valley 37, Garden Spot 29
Tyrone 21, Clearfield 14
USO 36, Brashear 14
Union Area 6, Rochester 0
Uniontown 49, Brownsville 0
University, W.Va. 42, Albert Gallatin 8
Upper Darby 7, Marple Newtown 6
Upper Dublin 16, Council Rock South 0
Upper Moreland 42, Wissahickon 14
Upper Perkiomen 38, Pottstown 12
Warren 12, Mercyhurst Prep 6
Warrior Run 27, Midd-West 7
West Allegheny 40, Ambridge 0
West Mifflin 51, Seton-LaSalle 0
West Perry 31, Big Spring 14
Western Beaver 49, Elwood City Riverside 21
Western Wayne 50, Mid Valley 6
Westinghouse 39, Butler 6
Westmont Hilltop 56, Greater Johnstown 23
Williams Valley 22, Mahanoy Area 21
Williamsport 38, Wyoming Valley West 7
Windber 57, Meyersdale 0
Wyoming Area 56, Holy Redeemer 18
York Catholic 17, Hanover 14
York Suburban 42, Susquehannock 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coatesville vs. Downingtown West, ccd.
NEW JERSEY SCORES
Atlantic City 46, Bridgeton 0
Audubon 20, Collingswood 14
Barnegat 27, Manchester 21
Becton 17, Secaucus 14
Bernards 38, Bound Brook 0
Brearley 32, Highland Park 0
Brick Memorial 42, Toms River South 6
Butler 49, Pompton Lakes 14
Caldwell 35, Madison 7
Camden 7, Haddonfield 3
Carteret 28, Governor Livingston 7
Cedar Grove 41, Verona 0
Cherry Hill West 21, Triton 7
Colonia 24, Perth Amboy 14
Cranford 28, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 0
Cumberland Regional 20, Gateway 8
Delaware Valley Regional 48, South River 0
Delsea 35, Cedar Creek 6
Donovan Catholic 34, Wall 0
Dover 17, Indian Hills 7
East Orange 25, West Orange 12
Edison 42, St. Joseph-Metuchen 23
Florence 24, Palmyra 19
Fort Lee 39, Dwight-Morrow 0
Freehold Township 39, Freehold 7
Garfield 28, Manchester Regional 18
Glassboro 22, Penns Grove 2
Glen Rock 14, Hasbrouck Heights 7
Gloucester City 7, Deptford 3
Haddon Heights 40, Camden Catholic 13
Haddon Township 45, Holy Cross 16
Hammonton 28, Timber Creek 7
Hanover Park 23, Morris Catholic 6
Highland 27, Eastern 14
Hillsborough 29, Hunterdon Central 15
Hillside 33, Johnson 7
Holy Spirit 50, Vineland 24
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 16, Immaculata 7
Jefferson 34, Lakeland 28
Kingsway 49, Clearview Regional 7
Kinnelon 19, Pequannock 7
Kittatinny 26, Sussex Tech 20
Lenape 12, Cherokee 7
Long Branch 14, Middletown North 10
Mainland Regional 54, Absegami 13
Manville 39, Belvidere 6
Maple Shade 14, Cinnaminson 0
Mendham 23, Morristown 19
Middle Township 28, Buena Regional 20
Middlesex 7, Roselle Park 0
Middletown South 27, Rumson-Fair Haven 21
Millville 21, Shawnee 10
Montville 21, Pascack Valley 10
Mountain Lakes 36, Whippany Park 6
Newark East Side 34, Kearny 0
Newton 21, Hackettstown 12
North Brunswick 41, New Brunswick 10
North Hunterdon 21, Montgomery 14
North Plainfield 33, J.P. Stevens 6
North Warren 14, High Point 0
Nutley 28, Belleville 8
Oakcrest 23, Egg Harbor 14
Ocean Township 27, Brick Memorial 7
Old Bridge 28, Monroe 21
Old Tappan 35, Eastside Paterson 13
Overbrook 42, Pennsville Memorial 12
Paramus 14, Bergenfield 0
Park Ridge 41, Waldwick 20
Pascack Hills 34, Cliffside Park 0
Passaic Tech 21, Clifton 3
Pennsauken 31, Willingboro 28
Phillipsburg 28, Bridgewater-Raritan 13
Piscataway 42, East Brunswick 14
Pitman 40, Lower Cape May Regional 6
Point Pleasant Boro 58, Monmouth 6
Ramsey 31, Mahwah 6
Rancocas Valley 36, Delran 14
Randolph 47, Livingston 8
Raritan 36, St. John Vianney 33
Red Bank Catholic 23, Manalapan 0
Ridge 24, South Brunswick 7
Ridgewood 35, Wayne Hills 7
River Dell 28, Ramapo 27
Robbinsville 34, Lawrence 7
Roselle 41, Ridgefield Park 35
Sayreville 15, Franklin 0
Schalick 52, Bishop Eustace Prep 0
Seneca 35, Moorestown 7
Shore Regional 35, Point Pleasant Beach 7
Snyder 34, Hoboken 6
South Hunterdon 43, Dunellen 0
South Plainfield 33, Voorhees 19
Southern 27, Central Regional 14
Sparta 10, Mount Olive 7
St. Augustine 38, Williamstown 20
St. Joseph-Hammonton 7, Ocean City 3
St. Thomas Aquinas 33, Rahway 0
Summit 28, Linden 14
Tenafly 26, Dickinson 0
Toms River North 55, Lacey 0
Union 41, Elizabeth 7
Union City 48, Lincoln 14
Vernon 34, West Milford 7
Wallkill Valley 34, Lenape Valley 23
Warren Hills 34, Parsippany Hills 20
Watchung Hills 31, Plainfield 22
Wayne Valley 34, Passaic Valley 7
Weehawken 35, Harrison 0
Weequahic 44, Boonton 8
West Deptford 70, Sterling 6
West Morris 9, West Essex 7
West Windsor-Plainsboro 19, Allentown 12
Westfield 37, Somerville 0
Westwood 41, Demarest 6
Wildwood 32, Lindenwold 12
Wood-Ridge 28, Lyndhurst 6
Woodbridge 34, Iselin Kennedy 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Asbury Park vs. Keansburg, ccd.
for more features.