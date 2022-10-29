Friday Football Frenzy: Pa., NJ high school scores for 10/28
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Yes, we know there's a little baseball game going on in Houston, but the Friday night lights are too big to ignore. Our crews listened to the world series on the radio while cruising the region for the best highlights in the region.
As of Friday night, we have featured 143 different high schools.
PENNSYLVANIA SCORES
Abington Heights 38, Delaware Valley 13
Abraham Lincoln 41, Philadelphia George Washington 7
Academy of the New Church 62, Belmont Charter 28
Aliquippa 35, Central Valley 24
Annville-Cleona 48, Northern Lebanon 10
Apollo-Ridge 28, Burrell 14
Armstrong 40, Kiski Area 21
Avonworth 53, Quaker Valley 12
Bald Eagle Area 19, Purchase Line 0
Beaver Area 48, Hopewell 13
Bedford 18, Bishop Guilfoyle 7
Belle Vernon 48, Elizabeth Forward 14
Berks Catholic 49, ELCO 28
Bethel Park 27, Peters Township 26
Bethlehem Catholic 14, Allentown Central Catholic 13, OT
Bishop Canevin 49, Carlynton 0
Bishop Shanahan 35, Chichester 6
Blue Mountain 48, Schuylkill Haven 0
Boyertown 62, Upper Perkiomen 31
Brockway 35, Cameron County 0
Brookville 41, Bellefonte 3
Cambridge Springs 37, Union City 0
Canton 28, Troy 14
Carlisle 27, Central Dauphin East 14
Carmichaels 37, Jefferson-Morgan 14
Catasauqua 53, Salisbury 6
Cedar Cliff 38, Milton Hershey 14
Cedar Crest 47, Lebanon 0
Central Bucks South 32, Pennridge 23
Central Bucks West 21, Central Bucks East 14
Central Columbia 43, Bloomsburg 7
Central Martinsburg 47, Somerset 14
Central York 43, York 38
Charleroi 37, Waynesburg Central 31
Chartiers Valley 43, Ambridge 39
Chartiers-Houston 35, Avella 6
Clairton 43, Jeannette 0
Coatesville 35, Avon Grove 7
Cocalico 49, Conrad Weiser 0
Conestoga Valley 35, Muhlenberg 0
Corry 39, Titusville 14
Council Rock North 21, Council Rock South 20
Crestwood 47, North Pocono 0
Cumberland Valley 37, Altoona 6
Dallas 49, Lake-Lehman 6
Daniel Boone 35, Fleetwood 8
Danville 70, Huntingdon 8
Delone 42, Fairfield 7
Donegal 37, Octorara 6
Dover 33, West York 7
Downingtown West 31, Downingtown East 28
Dunmore 35, West Scranton 32
East Stroudsburg South 66, East Stroudsburg North 0
Eisenhower 13, Girard 7
Elizabethtown 35, Ephrata 30
Elwood City Riverside 28, Ellwood City 0
Emmaus 40, Parkland 25
Episcopal Academy 59, Springside Chestnut Hill 28
Erie Cathedral Prep 40, Canisius, N.Y. 6
Erie McDowell 42, St. Francis, N.Y. 28
Exeter 21, Manheim Central 17
Forest Hills 44, Greater Johnstown 6
Fort Cherry 48, Burgettstown 34
Freedom Area 51, New Brighton 6
Freeport 42, Deer Lakes 10
Garnet Valley 49, Conestoga 3
General McLane 37, Warren 16
Gettysburg 23, Susquehanna Township 16
Glendale 49, Curwensville 23
Greater Latrobe 28, Butler 14
Greencastle Antrim 42, Shippensburg 26
Greensburg Central Catholic 48, Leechburg 21
Greensburg Salem 42, South Allegheny 28
Greenville 21, Harbor Creek 7
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 68, Lower Dauphin 14
Hempfield 40, Reading 16
Hempfield Area 34, Norwin 7
Hershey 17, Palmyra 7
Highlands 19, Hampton 7
Hollidaysburg 36, Dubois 35
Imhotep Charter 69, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Jersey Shore 71, Central Mountain 6
Juniata 19, Susquenita 3
Juniata Valley 26, Mount Union 22
Kane Area 35, Bradford 27
Karns City 35, Clearfield 27
Kennard-Dale 43, Susquehannock 28
Kennett 30, Great Valley 7
Keystone Oaks 35, Brentwood 0
Knoch 35, Valley 18
Lakeland 28, Mid Valley 0
Lakeview 35, Franklin 8
Lancaster Catholic 44, Schuylkill Valley 41
Latin Charter 44, Overbrook 8
Laurel 34, Shenango 0
Laurel Highlands 45, Connellsville 0
Lehighton 27, Jim Thorpe 14
Ligonier Valley 51, Derry 7
Littlestown 21, Bermudian Springs 7
Loyalsock 48, Montoursville 14
Mahanoy Area 48, Shenandoah Valley 12
Mapletown 64, West Greene 17
Mars 21, Pittsburgh North Catholic 14
Martin Luther King 7, Frankford 6
McGuffey 43, Washington 24
Meadville 48, Erie 7
Mercyhurst Prep 49, Mercer 0
Mifflinburg 19, Lewisburg 12
Milton 63, Warrior Run 7
Minersville 37, Pottsville Nativity 0
Montour 21, West Allegheny 20
Moon 41, Baldwin 34
Mount Carmel 41, Shamokin 0
Mount Lebanon 31, Canon-McMillan 0
Mount Pleasant 42, Southmoreland 17
Muncy 44, Hughesville 16
Nazareth Area 35, Easton 28
Neshannock 42, Mohawk 12
New Hope-Solebury 24, George School 19
New Oxford 57, Eastern York 21
North Penn 38, Abington 21
North Penn-Mansfield 24, Wellsboro 21
North Schuylkill 42, Pottsville 13
Northampton 42, Whitehall 7
Northern Bedford 37, Cambria Heights 14
Northern Lehigh 49, Palmerton 28
Northern York 21, Mechanicsburg 14
Northgate 32, Frazier 0
Northwestern Lehigh 45, Southern Lehigh 7
Notre Dame-Green Pond 51, Wilson 8
Olney Charter 56, South Philadelphia 6
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 27, Cornell 26
Palisades 14, Saucon Valley 7
Penn Cambria 42, Chestnut Ridge 17
Penn-Trafford 28, Franklin Regional 21
Penns Valley 42, Bellwood-Antis 0
Pennsbury 35, Neshaminy 0
Pequea Valley 21, Kutztown 20
Philadelphia Central 27, Kensington 16
Philipsburg-Osceola 56, Ridgway 34
Pine Grove 14, Marian Catholic 6
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 27, Gateway 14
Pittston Area 35, Wyoming Area 0
Pleasant Valley 14, Stroudsburg 13
Plum 46, Indiana 27
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56, Upper Moreland 20
Pocono Mountain West 20, Pocono Mountain East 6
Port Allegany 60, Otto-Eldred 12
Punxsutawney 27, Union/AC Valley(FB) 7
Radnor 28, Penncrest 26
Red Lion 44, Dallastown Area 30
Redbank Valley 47, Clarion Area 38
Richland 52, Central Cambria 26
Ridley 35, Upper Darby 6
Riverside 47, Scranton Holy Cross 0
Saegertown 49, Iroquois 6
Scranton 30, Wallenpaupack 13
Selinsgrove 58, Midd-West 12
Shady Side Academy 42, East Allegheny 10
Shaler 55, Fox Chapel 12
Solanco 35, Garden Spot 20
South Park 21, West Mifflin 14, OT
South Side 10, Rochester 8
South Western 36, Spring Grove 30
South Williamsport 55, Northwest Area 6
Southern Columbia 42, Shikellamy 14
Spring-Ford 56, Phoenixville 0
St. Joseph's Prep 42, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0
State College 36, Chambersburg 7
Steel Valley 28, Serra Catholic 0
Strath Haven 43, Marple Newtown 21
Tamaqua 48, Panther Valley 0
Thomas Jefferson 20, McKeesport 10
Towanda 48, Wyalusing 13
Tyrone def. St. Marys, forfeit
Union 44, Summit Academy 8
Union Area 44, Summit Academy 8
Upper Dauphin 25, Line Mountain 14
Upper Dublin 38, Quakertown 8
Upper St. Clair 35, South Fayette 0
Valley View 22, Scranton Prep 16
Warwick 25, Governor Mifflin 7
Waynesboro 13, East Pennsboro 10, 2OT
West Branch 34, Moshannon Valley 19
West Chester Henderson 14, West Chester East 7
West Lawn Wilson 27, Manheim Township 21
Western Wayne 27, Honesdale 7
Westmont Hilltop 35, Bishop McCort 21
Williams Valley 21, Tri-Valley 13
Williamsport 69, Tunkhannock 7
Windber 31, Portage Area 0
Woodland Hills 7, Penn Hills 3
York Catholic 13, Biglerville 7
Yough 15, Imani Christian Academy 12
NEW JERSEY SCORES
Don Bosco Prep 28, DePaul Catholic 25
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 39, Morris Catholic 0
Woodrow Wilson 27, South Plainfield 6
Central Jersey, Group 1=
Glassboro 18, Keyport 0
Woodstown 45, Schalick 8
Central Jersey, Group 2=
Gloucester City 14, West Deptford 0
Haddonfield 35, Cinnaminson 12
Point Pleasant Boro 62, Overbrook 27
Central Jersey, Group 3=
Camden 41, Nottingham 0
Cedar Creek 28, Timber Creek 7
Seneca 47, Somerville 33
Central Jersey, Group 4=
Long Branch 13, Pennsauken 6
Mainland Regional 63, Moorestown 10
Middletown South 42, Cherry Hill West 0
Central Jersey, Group 5=
Atlantic City 32, Rancocas Valley 28
Edison 10, Hillsborough 7
Lenape 40, Freehold Township 0
North Brunswick 45, Hunterdon Central 31
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1=
Brearley 50, North Arlington 16
Kinnelon 36, Park Ridge 34
Mountain Lakes 35, Boonton 10
Waldwick 51, Cresskill 31
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2=
Jefferson 14, Madison 10
Rutherford 42, Mahwah 14
Westwood 34, Hanover Park 0
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3=
Old Tappan 42, Lincoln 8
River Dell 35, Vernon 14
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4=
Irvington 38, Sayreville 7
Northern Highlands 27, Montgomery 12
Ramapo 49, Woodbridge 19
Ridge 52, Roxbury 7
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5=
Clifton 17, East Orange 7
Passaic Tech 27, Morristown 7
Union City 62, Union 20
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1=
Butler 35, North Warren 13
Cedar Grove 28, Wallkill Valley 14
Weequahic 24, Hasbrouck Heights 14
Wood-Ridge 44, Shabazz 28
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2=
Glen Rock 13, Ridgefield Park 7
Newton 49, Becton 7
Ramsey 35, Bernards 21
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3=
Cranford 31, Wayne Hills 7
Montville 21, Warren Hills 14
West Essex 41, Paramus 14
West Morris 42, Hackettstown 7
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4=
Morris Knolls 35, Colonia 14
North Hunterdon 34, Middletown North 7
Randolph 42, Rahway 7
Wayne Valley 34, Chatham 20
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5=
Eastside Paterson 28, Piscataway 7
Phillipsburg 49, Elizabeth 13
Ridgewood def. Montclair, forfeit
West Orange 18, Watchung Hills 12
South Jersey, Group 1=
Maple Shade 31, South Hunterdon 7
Shore Regional 23, Manville 16
South Jersey, Group 2=
Pleasantville 25, Johnson 7
Raritan 34, Middle Township 13
Rumson-Fair Haven 37, Monmouth 0
South Jersey, Group 3=
Burlington Township 34, Ocean Township 7
Delsea 48, Deptford 13
Hopewell Valley Central 34, Matawan 21
South Jersey, Group 4=
Hammonton 48, Hightstown 6
Jackson Memorial 10, Manalapan 7
Millville 49, Lacey 6
Shawnee 42, Ocean City 7
South Jersey, Group 5=
Cherokee 45, Williamstown 14
Kingsway 35, Southern 6
Toms River North 49, Old Bridge 7
