Friday Football Frenzy: Pa., NJ high school scores for 10/28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Yes, we know there's a little baseball game going on in Houston, but the Friday night lights are too big to ignore. Our crews listened to the world series on the radio while cruising the region for the best highlights in the region.

As of Friday night, we have featured 143 different high schools.

PENNSYLVANIA SCORES

Abington Heights 38, Delaware Valley 13

Abraham Lincoln 41, Philadelphia George Washington 7

Academy of the New Church 62, Belmont Charter 28

Aliquippa 35, Central Valley 24

Annville-Cleona 48, Northern Lebanon 10

Apollo-Ridge 28, Burrell 14

Armstrong 40, Kiski Area 21

Avonworth 53, Quaker Valley 12

Bald Eagle Area 19, Purchase Line 0

Beaver Area 48, Hopewell 13

Bedford 18, Bishop Guilfoyle 7

Belle Vernon 48, Elizabeth Forward 14

Berks Catholic 49, ELCO 28

Bethel Park 27, Peters Township 26

Bethlehem Catholic 14, Allentown Central Catholic 13, OT

Bishop Canevin 49, Carlynton 0

Bishop Shanahan 35, Chichester 6

Blue Mountain 48, Schuylkill Haven 0

Boyertown 62, Upper Perkiomen 31

Brockway 35, Cameron County 0

Brookville 41, Bellefonte 3

Cambridge Springs 37, Union City 0

Canton 28, Troy 14

Carlisle 27, Central Dauphin East 14

Carmichaels 37, Jefferson-Morgan 14

Catasauqua 53, Salisbury 6

Cedar Cliff 38, Milton Hershey 14

Cedar Crest 47, Lebanon 0

Central Bucks South 32, Pennridge 23

Central Bucks West 21, Central Bucks East 14

Central Columbia 43, Bloomsburg 7

Central Martinsburg 47, Somerset 14

Central York 43, York 38

Charleroi 37, Waynesburg Central 31

Chartiers Valley 43, Ambridge 39

Chartiers-Houston 35, Avella 6

Clairton 43, Jeannette 0

Coatesville 35, Avon Grove 7

Cocalico 49, Conrad Weiser 0

Conestoga Valley 35, Muhlenberg 0

Corry 39, Titusville 14

Council Rock North 21, Council Rock South 20

Crestwood 47, North Pocono 0

Cumberland Valley 37, Altoona 6

Dallas 49, Lake-Lehman 6

Daniel Boone 35, Fleetwood 8

Danville 70, Huntingdon 8

Delone 42, Fairfield 7

Donegal 37, Octorara 6

Dover 33, West York 7

Downingtown West 31, Downingtown East 28

Dunmore 35, West Scranton 32

East Stroudsburg South 66, East Stroudsburg North 0

Eisenhower 13, Girard 7

Elizabethtown 35, Ephrata 30

Elwood City Riverside 28, Ellwood City 0

Emmaus 40, Parkland 25

Episcopal Academy 59, Springside Chestnut Hill 28

Erie Cathedral Prep 40, Canisius, N.Y. 6

Erie McDowell 42, St. Francis, N.Y. 28

Exeter 21, Manheim Central 17

Forest Hills 44, Greater Johnstown 6

Fort Cherry 48, Burgettstown 34

Freedom Area 51, New Brighton 6

Freeport 42, Deer Lakes 10

Garnet Valley 49, Conestoga 3

General McLane 37, Warren 16

Gettysburg 23, Susquehanna Township 16

Glendale 49, Curwensville 23

Greater Latrobe 28, Butler 14

Greencastle Antrim 42, Shippensburg 26

Greensburg Central Catholic 48, Leechburg 21

Greensburg Salem 42, South Allegheny 28

Greenville 21, Harbor Creek 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 68, Lower Dauphin 14

Hempfield 40, Reading 16

Hempfield Area 34, Norwin 7

Hershey 17, Palmyra 7

Highlands 19, Hampton 7

Hollidaysburg 36, Dubois 35

Imhotep Charter 69, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Jersey Shore 71, Central Mountain 6

Juniata 19, Susquenita 3

Juniata Valley 26, Mount Union 22

Kane Area 35, Bradford 27

Karns City 35, Clearfield 27

Kennard-Dale 43, Susquehannock 28

Kennett 30, Great Valley 7

Keystone Oaks 35, Brentwood 0

Knoch 35, Valley 18

Lakeland 28, Mid Valley 0

Lakeview 35, Franklin 8

Lancaster Catholic 44, Schuylkill Valley 41

Latin Charter 44, Overbrook 8

Laurel 34, Shenango 0

Laurel Highlands 45, Connellsville 0

Lehighton 27, Jim Thorpe 14

Ligonier Valley 51, Derry 7

Littlestown 21, Bermudian Springs 7

Loyalsock 48, Montoursville 14

Mahanoy Area 48, Shenandoah Valley 12

Mapletown 64, West Greene 17

Mars 21, Pittsburgh North Catholic 14

Martin Luther King 7, Frankford 6

McGuffey 43, Washington 24

Meadville 48, Erie 7

Mercyhurst Prep 49, Mercer 0

Mifflinburg 19, Lewisburg 12

Milton 63, Warrior Run 7

Minersville 37, Pottsville Nativity 0

Montour 21, West Allegheny 20

Moon 41, Baldwin 34

Mount Carmel 41, Shamokin 0

Mount Lebanon 31, Canon-McMillan 0

Mount Pleasant 42, Southmoreland 17

Muncy 44, Hughesville 16

Nazareth Area 35, Easton 28

Neshannock 42, Mohawk 12

New Hope-Solebury 24, George School 19

New Oxford 57, Eastern York 21

North Penn 38, Abington 21

North Penn-Mansfield 24, Wellsboro 21

North Schuylkill 42, Pottsville 13

Northampton 42, Whitehall 7

Northern Bedford 37, Cambria Heights 14

Northern Lehigh 49, Palmerton 28

Northern York 21, Mechanicsburg 14

Northgate 32, Frazier 0

Northwestern Lehigh 45, Southern Lehigh 7

Notre Dame-Green Pond 51, Wilson 8

Olney Charter 56, South Philadelphia 6

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 27, Cornell 26

Palisades 14, Saucon Valley 7

Penn Cambria 42, Chestnut Ridge 17

Penn-Trafford 28, Franklin Regional 21

Penns Valley 42, Bellwood-Antis 0

Pennsbury 35, Neshaminy 0

Pequea Valley 21, Kutztown 20

Philadelphia Central 27, Kensington 16

Philipsburg-Osceola 56, Ridgway 34

Pine Grove 14, Marian Catholic 6

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 27, Gateway 14

Pittston Area 35, Wyoming Area 0

Pleasant Valley 14, Stroudsburg 13

Plum 46, Indiana 27

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56, Upper Moreland 20

Pocono Mountain West 20, Pocono Mountain East 6

Port Allegany 60, Otto-Eldred 12

Punxsutawney 27, Union/AC Valley(FB) 7

Radnor 28, Penncrest 26

Red Lion 44, Dallastown Area 30

Redbank Valley 47, Clarion Area 38

Richland 52, Central Cambria 26

Ridley 35, Upper Darby 6

Riverside 47, Scranton Holy Cross 0

Saegertown 49, Iroquois 6

Scranton 30, Wallenpaupack 13

Selinsgrove 58, Midd-West 12

Shady Side Academy 42, East Allegheny 10

Shaler 55, Fox Chapel 12

Solanco 35, Garden Spot 20

South Park 21, West Mifflin 14, OT

South Side 10, Rochester 8

South Western 36, Spring Grove 30

South Williamsport 55, Northwest Area 6

Southern Columbia 42, Shikellamy 14

Spring-Ford 56, Phoenixville 0

St. Joseph's Prep 42, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0

State College 36, Chambersburg 7

Steel Valley 28, Serra Catholic 0

Strath Haven 43, Marple Newtown 21

Tamaqua 48, Panther Valley 0

Thomas Jefferson 20, McKeesport 10

Towanda 48, Wyalusing 13

Tyrone def. St. Marys, forfeit

Union 44, Summit Academy 8

Upper Dauphin 25, Line Mountain 14

Upper Dublin 38, Quakertown 8

Upper St. Clair 35, South Fayette 0

Valley View 22, Scranton Prep 16

Warwick 25, Governor Mifflin 7

Waynesboro 13, East Pennsboro 10, 2OT

West Branch 34, Moshannon Valley 19

West Chester Henderson 14, West Chester East 7

West Lawn Wilson 27, Manheim Township 21

Western Wayne 27, Honesdale 7

Westmont Hilltop 35, Bishop McCort 21

Williams Valley 21, Tri-Valley 13

Williamsport 69, Tunkhannock 7

Windber 31, Portage Area 0

Woodland Hills 7, Penn Hills 3

York Catholic 13, Biglerville 7

Yough 15, Imani Christian Academy 12

NEW JERSEY SCORES

Don Bosco Prep 28, DePaul Catholic 25

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 39, Morris Catholic 0

Woodrow Wilson 27, South Plainfield 6

Central Jersey, Group 1=

Glassboro 18, Keyport 0

Woodstown 45, Schalick 8

Central Jersey, Group 2=

Gloucester City 14, West Deptford 0

Haddonfield 35, Cinnaminson 12

Point Pleasant Boro 62, Overbrook 27

Central Jersey, Group 3=

Camden 41, Nottingham 0

Cedar Creek 28, Timber Creek 7

Seneca 47, Somerville 33

Central Jersey, Group 4=

Long Branch 13, Pennsauken 6

Mainland Regional 63, Moorestown 10

Middletown South 42, Cherry Hill West 0

Central Jersey, Group 5=

Atlantic City 32, Rancocas Valley 28

Edison 10, Hillsborough 7

Lenape 40, Freehold Township 0

North Brunswick 45, Hunterdon Central 31

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1=

Brearley 50, North Arlington 16

Kinnelon 36, Park Ridge 34

Mountain Lakes 35, Boonton 10

Waldwick 51, Cresskill 31

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2=

Jefferson 14, Madison 10

Rutherford 42, Mahwah 14

Westwood 34, Hanover Park 0

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3=

Old Tappan 42, Lincoln 8

River Dell 35, Vernon 14

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4=

Irvington 38, Sayreville 7

Northern Highlands 27, Montgomery 12

Ramapo 49, Woodbridge 19

Ridge 52, Roxbury 7

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5=

Clifton 17, East Orange 7

Passaic Tech 27, Morristown 7

Union City 62, Union 20

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1=

Butler 35, North Warren 13

Cedar Grove 28, Wallkill Valley 14

Weequahic 24, Hasbrouck Heights 14

Wood-Ridge 44, Shabazz 28

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2=

Glen Rock 13, Ridgefield Park 7

Newton 49, Becton 7

Ramsey 35, Bernards 21

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3=

Cranford 31, Wayne Hills 7

Montville 21, Warren Hills 14

West Essex 41, Paramus 14

West Morris 42, Hackettstown 7

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4=

Morris Knolls 35, Colonia 14

North Hunterdon 34, Middletown North 7

Randolph 42, Rahway 7

Wayne Valley 34, Chatham 20

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5=

Eastside Paterson 28, Piscataway 7

Phillipsburg 49, Elizabeth 13

Ridgewood def. Montclair, forfeit

West Orange 18, Watchung Hills 12

South Jersey, Group 1=

Maple Shade 31, South Hunterdon 7

Shore Regional 23, Manville 16

South Jersey, Group 2=

Pleasantville 25, Johnson 7

Raritan 34, Middle Township 13

Rumson-Fair Haven 37, Monmouth 0

South Jersey, Group 3=

Burlington Township 34, Ocean Township 7

Delsea 48, Deptford 13

Hopewell Valley Central 34, Matawan 21

South Jersey, Group 4=

Hammonton 48, Hightstown 6

Jackson Memorial 10, Manalapan 7

Millville 49, Lacey 6

Shawnee 42, Ocean City 7

South Jersey, Group 5=

Cherokee 45, Williamstown 14

Kingsway 35, Southern 6

Toms River North 49, Old Bridge 7