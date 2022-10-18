Abortion rights as driving factor for turnout in Pennsylvania midterm elections

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Abortion rights have emerged as a driving factor for Democratic voters this fall, months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Advocates on both sides of the issue are canvassing key battleground states to make sure their supporters turn out to vote.

In a key swing district, Bucks County, within a battleground state, abortion rights advocates are canvassing seven days a week.

"I would say the stakes have never felt higher," Cortney Bouse, director for Planned Parenthood Votes in Pennsylvania, said.

Pennsylvania is a state with both, an open Senate seat and a governor's race.

"Abortion access is literally in the balance this election," Bouse said.

The political arm of Planned Parenthood says it's investing a record $50 million spending from Arizona to New Hampshire.

On the other side of the issue. the political action committee Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America says it's focused on a similar map.

With a nearly $80 million budget, the group says it's also canvassing and provided photos but declined an interview

"It's just respect for life," Joseph Downey of Pennsylvanians for Human Life and the Bucks County Pro-Life Coalition said.

He says while his group is not political, he's voting for candidates who are against abortion. "We're advocating for those who cannot advocate for themselves," Downey said. "We're their voice, we're the only voice they have."

The single issue is energizing voters across the spectrum.

"I generally vote pro-choice anyway, but now will go straight for whoever is pro-choice across the board," Kimberly Roig, a voter, said.

But Bucks County resident Mike Snyder says a lot more will factor into his vote.

"I think that it is a state issue," he says. "I would pray that no one I know is required or forced to get an abortion but at the same time the economy is number one, energy prices is number two and crime would be number three."

In the final stretch, canvassers are competing for persuadable voters as the issue of abortion faces its next big test at the ballot box.