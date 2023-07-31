Watch CBS News
Combined $6 million won in Pennsylvania Mega Millions as jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion

By Ainsley Vetter

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: July 31, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: July 31, 2023 (AM) 02:25

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people in Pennsylvania are a combined $6 million richer after the Mega Millions drawing on Friday as the jackpot reaches a whopping $1.05 billion.

The $5 million ticket was sold in Chester County by matching all five white balls with the Megaplier option. A $1 million ticket was sold in McKean County by matching all five white balls without the Megaplier.

The Chester County ticket was the game's first-ever $5 million second-tier prize won at the $1 billion jackpot run level. Thorndale Inn, where the ticket was sold, received a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

More than 162,200 other Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions tickets won something in the drawing.

The numbers were 5-10-28-52-63.

The Pennsylvania lottery is the only state lottery to donate its proceeds to programs that help older residents. The recent jackpot created over $63.4 million in sales in Pennsylvania alone, creating over $25.4 million in profit to help older Pennsylvanians.

The $1.05 billion jackpot is the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot and the seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

If you're feeling lucky, the next drawing is on Tuesday, August 1.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 4:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

