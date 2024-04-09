Pennsylvania mother found fused to bed with feces and maggots under son's care: police

Trial for Blaze Bernstein's accused killer begins; Aramark strike in Philly | Digital Brief

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A Delaware County man was arrested Sunday for allegedly neglecting his mother, police said.

Upper Chichester police arrested Daniel Klein after they were called to a house on Dresner Circle for a well-being check. A neighbor alerted police after packages stacked up outside the front door and there was no answer when knocking on the doors to the home.

Officers had to force their way into the house, where they found Klein and Klein's mother alive but in bad condition. Police called emergency medical services.

Crozer EMS responded and said the woman was covered in dried feces and maggots and "fused" to the bed, according to police. They transported her to Crozer Chester Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, police said. Klein was also taken to the hospital.

Police said they observed "numerous" flies on the windows, a large amount of trash inside the home and "a foul odor."

Klein was charged with abuse of a care-dependent person and recklessly endangering another person. He is being held at George Hill Correctional Facility. Bail was set at $50,000.