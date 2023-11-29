Pennsylvania man charged with murdering wife over cat's vet bills, police say

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- An 84-year-old man is facing multiple murder charges after prosecutors alleged he killed his wife in their Lower Pottsgrove Township home.

On Wednesday, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced that Barton Seltmann was arrested on Nov. 28 after police responded to a call about an "unresponsive" female in a home on North Keim Road.

Prosecutors said Margaret Seltmann, Barton's 85-year-old wife, was found inside the house "obviously deceased," while Barton had blood on his face, hands and clothes. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for a hand injury, the DA's office said.

According to a criminal complaint, Barton told investigators that he and his wife were arguing about money for veterinary care of their cat when he claimed he saw Margaret grab a knife and say she was going to kill him.

Barton told police he pushed a chair at his wife, the complaint said, and that he continued to strike her with his fist and other objects after she hit her head and fell to the ground. During their investigation at the house, police located a small kitchen knife under Margaret's body and pieces from a broken candle jar.

An autopsy conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office found Seltmann died from blunt force injuries.

Barton Setlmann was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and third-degree murder and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5, 2023.