Pennsylvania man charged with seeking explicit images from children, officials looking for more victims, DA says

A West Chester, Pennsylvania, man has been arrested for allegedly possessing, collecting and soliciting explicit images and videos from children online, and officials say there could be more victims.

Malcolm Kenyon, 25, was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating explicit sexual material to minors, sexual abuse of children and related offenses, according to an announcement from the Chester County district attorney.

Kenyon used social media to connect with children and ask them for explicit images and videos, the DA's office says.

Kenyon was charged with 100 counts of child pornography in April and incarcerated on $250,000 bail since then. During the arraignment for the latest charges, Magisterial Judge Martin Goch set cash bail for Kenyon at $750,000.

District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Saroba said in the announcement that the investigation indicates Kenyon might have contacted or engaged with other children. Anyone with information is urged to contact Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

Kenyon was using Google, Dropbox, Snapchat and Discord to receive and store this material, according to the DA.

"Parents should remember that when you give a child a phone, you are giving the world access to your child," de Barrena-Sarobe said in the announcement. "Take steps to educate your child about the internet while restricting and monitoring your child's applications and social media usage."

Chester County Detectives make presentations about responsible internet use for schools and community groups, the DA said. Contact Chester County Detectives for more information.