Pennsylvania

Largest-ever Cash 5 lottery prize sold in Montgomery County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Cash 5 ticket sold at Souderton Food Market worth $3 million
SOUDERTON, Pa. (CBS) -- There's a chance that one of you is a new millionaire. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Cash 5 ticket sold at Souderton Food Mart last Friday is worth more than $3 million.

The winner has not publicly come forward yet.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says this is the largest-ever Cash 5 jackpot in the game's 30-year history.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 5:54 PM

