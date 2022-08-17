Largest-ever Cash 5 lottery prize sold in Montgomery County
SOUDERTON, Pa. (CBS) -- There's a chance that one of you is a new millionaire. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Cash 5 ticket sold at Souderton Food Mart last Friday is worth more than $3 million.
The winner has not publicly come forward yet.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says this is the largest-ever Cash 5 jackpot in the game's 30-year history.
