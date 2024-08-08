Pennsylvania Lottery is giving away tickets to an Eagles home game. Here's a chance to win.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is giving people a chance to win tickets to an Eagles regular season home game this season.

From now until Thursday, Sept. 12, people who play the Eagles Fast Play game can enter a second-chance drawing.

Each ticket for the Eagles Second-Chance will be awarded five entries.

People who play the game online will also be eligible to win tickets in a separate Pennsylvania Lottery Online Prize Drawing from Aug. 7 to Sept. 11.

"Enter tickets as soon as possible after play and please play responsibly," lottery officials said in a press release. "Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the Second-Chance promotion ends."