Pennsylvania health officials warn about measles exposure in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials in Pennsylvania are warning about possible measles exposures in the Philadelphia region.

The Philadelphia Health Department joined the Montgomery County and Pennsylvania departments Monday to warn people about three locations where measles exposures could have happened — a CVS pharmacy at 10901 Bustleton Avenue in Philadelphia and the Holy Redeemer Hospital emergency department and medical-surgical unit in Meadowbrook, Pennsylvania.

Health officials do not believe there is a risk to the public from this case of measles, Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen said in a statement from the health departments.

The departments recommend people who are planning to travel outside the U.S. speak with their health care providers about vaccinations they might need and, if they were at the locations in the warning, to make sure they are protected against measles.

The warning comes after a measles outbreak started in the Philadelphia area late in 2023. That outbreak ended earlier this year and infected nine people, including six children. The World Health Organization has warned that measles is on the rise globally because of declining vaccination rates, a trend that includes the United States.

What is measles and how is it prevented?

Measles is caused by a virus and is extremely contagious.

Protection from measles is included in the shot for measles, mumps and rubella, known as the MMR vaccine, which is typically given to children in two doses, one at 12 to 15 months and another at 4 to 6 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's also part of the MMRV vaccine, which includes varicella (chicken pox). The vaccine is safe.

Adults can be vaccinated, too, as needed.

