Sen. Casey announces $200 million in funding to connect homes and businesses to high-speed internet

By Seth Kaplan

/ CBS Pittsburgh

For some in Pa., slow internet is still a problem
For some in Pa., slow internet is still a problem

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — For some Pennsylvanians, slow internet is a reality in 2023.

But that could soon change for many in the state. 

On Monday, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced $200 million in funding to connect 44,000 Pennsylvania homes and businesses to high-speed internet. The money will pay for projects and line extensions to connect people who are close but not close enough to existing high-speed lines.

The funding came from the Biden administration's Investigating in America agenda

