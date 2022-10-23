Crash kills National Guard service member, injures 3 others
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania National Guard service member is dead and three others are hurt after a crash. The crash which involved two military vehicles happened Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap, north of Harrisburg.
The U.S. Army hasn't said how the accident happened and says further details won't be available until their investigation is over.
