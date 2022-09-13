Pennsylvania driver licenses, ID cards now have enhanced security features
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When you renew your license or ID card in Pennsylvania, it will come with enhanced security features. The licenses will look the same to customers, but they'll have a gold metallic tint visible under regular lighting, an invisible embedded security pattern and ghost images that are only visible under UV light.
PennDOT hopes the features will help prevent fraud.
