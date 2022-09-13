Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania driver licenses, ID cards now have enhanced security features

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Pennsylvania driver licenses will now have enhanced security features
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When you renew your license or ID card in Pennsylvania, it will come with enhanced security features. The licenses will look the same to customers, but they'll have a gold metallic tint visible under regular lighting, an invisible embedded security pattern and ghost images that are only visible under UV light.

PennDOT hopes the features will help prevent fraud.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 8:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

