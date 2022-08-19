Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania DHS warns of new text message scam

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is issuing a warning about a new scam circulating. Officials say scammers are sending out text messages telling people that they've been approved for $1,000 worth of SNAP benefits.

The texts include a link that leads to a page requesting personal information.

The Department of Human Services says it will never ask for personal information via text. 

And if you receive one of those texts, you're asked to not reply or click any links and delete it immediately.

