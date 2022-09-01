Pennsylvania declares drought watch in 36 counties as dry weather continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania declared a drought watch in 36 counties as dry conditions continue to impact the state. In our area, the watch includes Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties.

People living in these counties are being asked to voluntarily conserve water.

That means you should only water your lawn if necessary and run the dishwasher and washing machine less often if you can.

New Jersey declared a drought watch earlier this month.