Pennsylvania declares drought watch in 36 counties as dry weather continues
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania declared a drought watch in 36 counties as dry conditions continue to impact the state. In our area, the watch includes Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties.
People living in these counties are being asked to voluntarily conserve water.
That means you should only water your lawn if necessary and run the dishwasher and washing machine less often if you can.
New Jersey declared a drought watch earlier this month.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.