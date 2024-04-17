Sweet summer job in Pennsylvania: Apply to be "chief ice cream officer" for American Dairy Association

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This is an opportunity fit for an ice cream lover: The American Dairy Association is looking for its first honorary chief ice cream officer.

For the job, you'll embark on a road trip to creameries and dairy farms across Pennsylvania to taste ice cream and post about it on social media.

The lucky person who gets this job will also "vlog about their visits, document the journey and create content for [American Dairy Association] social channels," according to the announcement.

The job pays $5,000, and you can apply on TikTok or Instagram.

Learn more on the American Dairy Association website.