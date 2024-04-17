Watch CBS News
Local News

Sweet summer job in Pennsylvania: Apply to be "chief ice cream officer" for American Dairy Association

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This is an opportunity fit for an ice cream lover: The American Dairy Association is looking for its first honorary chief ice cream officer

For the job, you'll embark on a road trip to creameries and dairy farms across Pennsylvania to taste ice cream and post about it on social media. 

The lucky person who gets this job will also "vlog about their visits, document the journey and create content for [American Dairy Association] social channels," according to the announcement.

The job pays $5,000, and you can apply on TikTok or Instagram. 

Learn more on the American Dairy Association website.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 4:58 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.