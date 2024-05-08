Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to sign bill that prohibits using cellphone while driving

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will sign a bill that prohibits the use of cellphones while driving a car after it passed both chambers of the General Assembly in Harrisburg on Wednesday. 

The bill would allow police to issue a summary offense for a $50 fine to drivers but no points would be added to their license. The bill also encourages minors to learn about distracted driving on their driver's exam, according to a release. 

"The data shows that distracted driving is the cause for more crashes than driving under the influence now," said State Rep. Ed Neilson, who represents parts of Philadelphia and Montgomery County. "In the past, we confronted DUIs with harsher penalties because we recognized the danger it caused."

"I'm happy we did the work to get this bill passed and treated it with the same amount of alarm," he added. 

Pennsylvania will be the 26th state in the country to pass a bill that prohibits the use of cellphones while driving after Shapiro signs it. All of Pennsylvania's border states also have the same bill as law. 

According to Neilson, the bill is also known as "Paul Miller's law," which is named after the son of Eileen and Paul Miller Sr., who died after a distracted driver hit his car and injured several others. 

Drivers can still make calls and texts by hands-free devices in their car or for emergency purposes under the bill. 

Tom Ignudo is a Digital Content Producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Before CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

