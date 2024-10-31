Pennsylvania breast cancer survivor teams up with nonprofit to advocate for community year-round

This Pennsylvania breast cancer survivor advocates and inspires all year long

This Pennsylvania breast cancer survivor advocates and inspires all year long

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is coming to a close, but the mission continues year-round for advocates.

Step inside Rose Phillips' front door in Bucks County and you enter a world of pink where this breast cancer survivor is a warrior.

"I had to fight for my life. I have not cried yet, and I don't plan on doing so," Phillips said.

She says her faith carried her through her breast cancer journey, and now she's dedicated to helping other patients, teaming up with Keith Fenimore and his nonprofit called Main Street.

"We empower other people to help the breast cancer community," Fenimore said.

The organization has pink lights lining the streets of Doylestown to raise awareness about breast cancer, and it also established the Earth Angel Award "to shine a light on people doing amazing things in the breast cancer community," in Feminore's words.

Phillips nominated her breast cancer surgeon at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Dr. Allison Aggon, for the award.

"She's an extraordinary doctor and an extraordinary woman," Phillips said.

Phillips said Aggon saved her life.

"She knows that I love her. She knows that she is now my forever friend. I thank her every single time I see her," Phillips said.

The feeling is mutual.

"She just spreads so much joy and hope and love, and she's just such a remarkable individual," Aggon said.

"I think traditionally people think of physicians as helping their patients, but Rose helps everyone, including myself," Aggon said.

Her pink world is filled with love and support, all about helping the Bucks County breast cancer community.

"Main Street's motto is local helping local. ... And it's a real testament to everyone helping each other," Aggon said.

For Phillips, giving back includes baking for the community and savoring every moment with her family.

Main Street says it's donated hundreds of thousands of dollars for things like food delivery and transportation, helping about 2,000 patients.