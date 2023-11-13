Pennsylvania Attorney General agent facing child pornography charges

Digital Brief: November 13, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: November 13, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: November 13, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An agent with the Pennsylvania Attorney General in Allentown is charged with possessing child pornography.

Joshua Steven Gonzalez, of South Whitehall Township, was charged with possession of child pornography, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said in a news release Monday.

According to the Lehigh County DA's office, the investigation dates back to 2022.

The DA's office said on Oct. 28, 2022, and April 12, 2023, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children "received a tip that someone uploaded child pornography videos."

Investigators claim the videos were downloaded from Gonzalez's computer after they executed a court order.

Gonzalez will be arraigned on Monday at the Lehigh County Central Booking Center, Martin said.