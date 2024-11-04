Pennsylvania American Water asks customers in select counties to voluntarily limit water usage

It's been 37 days without any measurable rain. Now because of the drought recently declared by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Pennsylvania American Water wants customers in parts of Montgomery and Chester counties to voluntarily limit water usage.

"With little precipitation in the current 10-day forecast, we're asking customers in our Norristown and Royersford systems to voluntarily reduce their non-essential water use," said Justin Brame, senior manager of operations for Pennsylvania American Water.

The notice applies to some Pennsylvania American Water customers in both Montgomery and Chester County.

The following Montgomery County areas are included in the notice: East Norriton, Limerick, Lower Pottsgrove, Lower Providence, Perkiomen, Plymouth Skippack, Upper Merion, Upper Providence, West Norriton, Whitemarsh, Whitpain and Worcester townships and Bridgeport, Norristown and Royersford boroughs.

The notice also extends to the following Chester County areas: East Pikeland, Schuylkill and West Vincent townships and Spring City borough.

The conservation request is in effect until further notice.

Practicing water conservation during a drought

Here's what Pennsylvania American Water recommends customers to do to conserve water this season:

Run dishwasher and washing machines only when they're full. Implement the water-saver cycle if your appliance allows it

Check toilets, faucets and pipes for leaks

Install water-saving showerheads, toilets and faucet aerators

Consider purchasing water and energy-efficient appliances

Turn off the faucet while brushing your teeth or washing dishes in the sink

Sweep your patio, driveway and sidewalk instead of hosing any paved surfaces



Pennsylvania American Water discourages customers from doing the following during the drought:

Watering lawns, gardens and plants unless it's by a hand-held hose or watering can

Watering any part of a golf course besides tees and greens

Using water for decorative purposes like fountains and waterfalls

Using water to wash your car

Serving water in restaurants and clubs unless the customer specifically requests it

Using water to flush sewers unless deemed necessary for public health and safety reasons

Using fire hydrants for any reason other than fighting fires