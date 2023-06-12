2-alarm fire shuts down all lanes of Route 130 in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey

Fire in Pennsauken shuts down all lanes of Route 130

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A two-alarm fire in New Jersey has closed down all lanes on Route 130 Monday morning. This comes as commuters seek alternate routes after a major portion of I-95 collapsed Sunday due to a fuel tanker fire.

Route 130, between Cove Road and Union Avenue in Pennsauken Township, is completely shut down as emergency crews work to put out a fire at Flanagan's Auto & Truck Service.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.