Pennsauken Township fire sends 5 people to hospital: officials
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Five people were rushed to the hospital after a fire at a home in Pennsauken Township, Monday morning.
The blaze happened on the 3000 block of Finlaw Avenue.
Fire officials said one of the people taken to the hospital is in critical condition. There's no word on the other people's conditions.
The fire was placed under control around 6 a.m.
