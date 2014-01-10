Pennsauken 7-Eleven Clerk Shot During Robbery
By Al Novack
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities hope surveillance video will help them identify the gunman who robbed a 7-Eleven in Pennsauken and shot a store clerk.
When police arrived at the 7-Eleven along Westfield Avenue, they found the clerk -- a man in his mid-20's -- suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Cooper Trauma Center in critical condition.
Police are studying surveillance video, but have no suspects in custody.
