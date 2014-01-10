Watch CBS News
Pennsauken 7-Eleven Clerk Shot During Robbery

By Al Novack

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities hope surveillance video will help them identify the gunman who robbed a 7-Eleven in Pennsauken and shot a store clerk.

When police arrived at the 7-Eleven along Westfield Avenue, they found the clerk -- a man in his mid-20's -- suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Cooper Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police are studying surveillance video, but have no suspects in custody.

First published on January 10, 2014 / 6:11 AM

© 2014 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

