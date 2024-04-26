Pennridge High School celebrates raising big money for Special Olympics with "April Showers"

PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) – On a bright and sunny day, Bucks County students dodged raindrops and celebrated raising big money for special athletes. Friday was the day Pennridge High School students had been working for all year.

Fire companies from Perkasie, Silverdale, Hilltown Township, Sellersville and Dublin rained down water from overhead hoses because students raised a lot of cash.

"This is our biggest event throughout the school year," said Pennridge teacher Jessica Ashlock. "We've raised over $10,000 through this and Polar Plunge for Special Olympics of Pennsylvania."

She is also the advisor for the Pennridge Unified Club, which raises money for the school's sports team for athletes of all abilities.

Pennridge senior and special athlete Kyle Strassburg, who lives with autism, joined the fundraiser so he could play his favorite sports, bocce and track.

"I like bocce a lot. I like to run track," he said.

For the April Showers and other events, Pennridge senior Molly Bross said it is critical all students know they are welcome.

"It's for our club to grow bigger and stronger and just keep raising money to get the events going and just support everyone, make sure everyone knows they're included," Bross said.

This celebration also included Kathy Aquino, a teacher with the school's Autistic Support Department and safety officer with the Perkasie Fire Company.

"And for all of these fire companies to come out today and reward them with raising money for Special Olympics," she said. "Is just an amazing feeling. It's a feel-good for the fire companies, too."