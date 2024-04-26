Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennridge High School celebrates raising big money for Special Olympics with "April Showers"

By Kim Hudson

/ CBS Philadelphia

Pennsylvania high school students celebrate raising huge money for Special Olympics with "April Show
Pennsylvania high school students celebrate raising huge money for Special Olympics with "April Show 01:52

PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) – On a bright and sunny day, Bucks County students dodged raindrops and celebrated raising big money for special athletes. Friday was the day Pennridge High School students had been working for all year.

Fire companies from Perkasie, Silverdale, Hilltown Township, Sellersville and Dublin rained down water from overhead hoses because students raised a lot of cash.

"This is our biggest event throughout the school year," said Pennridge teacher Jessica Ashlock. "We've raised over $10,000 through this and Polar Plunge for Special Olympics of Pennsylvania."

She is also the advisor for the Pennridge Unified Club, which raises money for the school's sports team for athletes of all abilities.

Pennridge senior and special athlete Kyle Strassburg, who lives with autism, joined the fundraiser so he could play his favorite sports, bocce and track.

"I like bocce a lot. I like to run track," he said.

For the April Showers and other events, Pennridge senior Molly Bross said it is critical all students know they are welcome.

"It's for our club to grow bigger and stronger and just keep raising money to get the events going and just support everyone, make sure everyone knows they're included," Bross said. 

This celebration also included Kathy Aquino, a teacher with the school's Autistic Support Department and safety officer with the Perkasie Fire Company.

"And for all of these fire companies to come out today and reward them with raising money for Special Olympics," she said. "Is just an amazing feeling. It's a feel-good for the fire companies, too."

Kim Hudson

Kim Hudson joined the CBS News Philadelphia family in May 2023 as a Multi-Skilled Journalist. She was most recently an anchor, host and reporter in her hometown of St. Louis.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 6:22 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.