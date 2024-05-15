North Philadelphia funeral home plans to rebuild after fire, keep family business going

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A nearly century-old funeral home in North Philadelphia was ravaged by a fire early Wednesday morning.

Pennick Funeral Home, a beloved establishment on Montgomery Avenue in Brewerytown since 1928, now stands as a charred reminder of its long history in the community.

"It's been really important for us to keep the business going. I'm the third generation of women and we're coming up on 100 years," supervisor Shelli Pennick said.

Shelli Pennick took over the family business started by her grandmother.

Pennick said her 87-year-old mother and 16-year-old nephew were home when the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m.

Flames erupted from a third-floor bedroom, and Pennick's nephew alerted everyone to evacuate the house, she said.

Firefighters also safely removed the bodies of the deceased from the funeral home's reposing room.

"That was the most important thing: Everyone got out safely and we were able to get everyone's loved ones out," Pennick said. "They're safe and secure. I'm just grateful."

And she's grateful for her community, surrounding her in comfort in the face of unexpected tragedy.

"The phone has been ringing, since it happened, constantly all day. I'm just overwhelmed with everyone being so gracious and kind," Pennick said. "They said, 'That's what you do for us.' And I'm glad I'm able to do that for people, and in turn, they're doing it for me."

As the Philadelphia Fire Marshal's office investigates the cause of the fire, Pennick is already focused on restoring the legacy her family built.

"We just want to take the time and we're going to rebuild and get things back together," she said. "But we're going to continue to be there for people even through this."