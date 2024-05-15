Watch CBS News
Local News

North Philadelphia funeral home plans to rebuild after fire, keep family business going

By Aziza Shuler, Atheer Hussein

/ CBS Philadelphia

North Philadelphia's beloved Pennick Funeral home plans to rebuild after fire, supervisor says
North Philadelphia's beloved Pennick Funeral home plans to rebuild after fire, supervisor says 01:57

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A nearly century-old funeral home in North Philadelphia was ravaged by a fire early Wednesday morning. 

Pennick Funeral Home, a beloved establishment on Montgomery Avenue in Brewerytown since 1928, now stands as a charred reminder of its long history in the community. 

"It's been really important for us to keep the business going. I'm the third generation of women and we're coming up on 100 years," supervisor Shelli Pennick said.

Shelli Pennick took over the family business started by her grandmother.

Pennick said her 87-year-old mother and 16-year-old nephew were home when the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m.

Flames erupted from a third-floor bedroom, and Pennick's nephew alerted everyone to evacuate the house, she said.

Firefighters also safely removed the bodies of the deceased from the funeral home's reposing room.

Shelli Pennick speaks into the CBS News Philadelphia microphone outside the Pennick Funeral Home
Shelli Pennick CBS News Philadelphia

"That was the most important thing: Everyone got out safely and we were able to get everyone's loved ones out," Pennick said. "They're safe and secure. I'm just grateful." 

And she's grateful for her community, surrounding her in comfort in the face of unexpected tragedy.

"The phone has been ringing, since it happened, constantly all day. I'm just overwhelmed with everyone being so gracious and kind," Pennick said. "They said, 'That's what you do for us.' And I'm glad I'm able to do that for people, and in turn, they're doing it for me."

As the Philadelphia Fire Marshal's office investigates the cause of the fire, Pennick is already focused on restoring the legacy her family built. 

"We just want to take the time and we're going to rebuild and get things back together," she said. "But we're going to continue to be there for people even through this."

Aziza Shuler
aziza-shuler-web-headshot-1024x576.jpg

Aziza Shuler is an Emmy® award-winning journalist. She truly believes everyone has a story, and she's most passionate about giving a voice to the underdogs, forgotten, and overlooked people in our communities.

First published on May 15, 2024 / 11:39 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.